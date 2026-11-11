11-Nov-2026 10:57 AM
Boeing reports 165 commercial aircraft orders and 46 deliveries for Oct-2026
Boeing reported (10-Nov-2026) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Oct-2026:
- Gross orders: 165 aircraft;
- Allegiant Air: Six 737 MAXs;
- Avolon Aerospace Leasing: 140 737 MAXs;
- Unidentified customer(s): Four 737 MAXs and 15 787-10s;
- Deliveries: 46 aircraft;
- Air New Zealand: Two 787-9s;
- Akasa Air: Two 737 MAXs;
- Allegiant Air: One 737 MAX;
- British Airways: One 787-10;
- CES Leasing: One 777F;
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise: Three 737 MAXs;
- flydubai: Three 737 MAXs;
- GOL: One 737 MAX;
- Hawaiian Airlines: One 787-9;
- JEJU air: One 737 MAX;
- Lufthansa: One 787-9;
- Norwegian: One 737 MAX;
- Riyadh Air: Two 787-9s;
- Saudia: One 777F;
- SMBC Aviation Capital: One 737 MAX and one 787-9;
- Southwest Airlines: Nine 737 MAXs;
- United Airlines: Eight 737 MAXs and two 787-9s;
- UPS: Two 767-300Fs;
- VietJet Air: Two 737 MAXs.