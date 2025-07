Boeing's 2Q2025 deliveries brought its 1H2025 total to 280 commercial aircraft, compared to 130 in 1Q2025. This followed 348 deliveries in 2024, with 265 being 737s. The company delivered 83 and 92 aircraft in 1Q and 2Q2024 respectively, with 1H2024 deliveries totalling 175 aircraft, highlighting a notable increase in 2025 output so far1 2 3 4.