Boeing reports 143 commercial aircraft deliveries for 1Q2026

Boeing delivered 160 commercial aircraft in 4Q2025 (including 117 737s and 27 787s), taking FY2025 deliveries to 600 (447 737s and 88 787s).1 Boeing also delivered 160 aircraft in 3Q2025, and 440 in the first nine months of 2025.2 In 1Q2025 Boeing delivered 130 aircraft, comprising 105 737s and 13 787s.3