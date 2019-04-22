Boeing ready to move to certification flights for updated MCAS software for Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing president, chairman and CEO Dennis A Muilenburg, via the company's official Twitter account, reported (17-Apr-2019) the company has completed 120 737 MAX test flights totalling 203 hours with the updated manoeuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) software onboard the aircraft. Mr Muilenburg also reported Boeing has completed the official engineering flight test, which was the final test flight needed prior to the certification test flight. Software in its final form is now operating as designed in a range of flight conditions, according to Mr Muilenburg. In addition, more than 85% of MAX customers and operators have experienced the new MCAS software through a series of simulator sessions.