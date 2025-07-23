23-Jul-2025 10:55 AM
Boeing projects demand for 2.4m new aviation professionals over 20 years to 2044
Boeing reported (22-Jul-2025) the following highlights from its 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook for the 20 years to 2044:
- Commercial carrier requirement for nearly 2.4 million new professionals to support growth in air travel and the commercial fleet;
- One million cabin crew members;
- 710,000 maintenance technicians;
- 660,000 pilots;
- Two thirds of the new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one third will support growth in the commercial fleet;
- Demand for new personnel will be driven primarily by narrowbody aircraft;
- As in past years, Europe, Asia Pacific, China and North America continue to drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel;
- South Asia and Southeast Asia are the fastest growing regions for personnel, with staffing demand expected to "more than triple";
- Continued industry focus on innovative training and career development is key to addressing pilot and technician shortages;
- Advancements in artificial intelligence, virtual and mixed reality technologies will enhance and augment training to transform aviation workforce preparedness. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Recent forecasts from Airbus and CAE similarly projected a need for more than two million new aviation professionals over the next two decades, with Asia Pacific and China identified as the largest growth markets. Both manufacturers highlighted the significance of narrowbody aircraft in driving demand and emphasised the critical role of improved training and talent attraction to address workforce shortages across pilots, technicians, and cabin crew1 2.