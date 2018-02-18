Boeing preparing first 737 MAX 9 for delivery to launch customer Lion Air Group

Boeing Commercial Airplanes announced (18-Feb-2018) it is in the final stages of preparing for the first 737 MAX 9 delivery to launch customer Lion Air Group. The aircraft was awarded an amended type certificate by the US FAA on 15-Feb-2018. The test flight certification campaign was launched in Mar-2017 with two flight test aircraft. FAA certification affirms that the aircraft's handling, systems and overall performance all comply with required aviation regulations to ensure safety of flight. [more - original PR]