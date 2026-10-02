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    2-Oct-2026 12:33 PM

    Boeing head of sustainability Asia Pacific: 'There's no silver bullet' for sustainability

    Boeing head of sustainability Asia Pacific Kimberly Camrass, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (02-Oct-2026) "There's no silver bullet when it comes to sustainability activity and results for aviation". Ms Camrass said fleet renewal is a "critical lever" for sustainability, but noted: "We have the tools to make progress now" in areas such as air traffic management, operational efficiency, sustainable aviation fuel, market-based measures and technology improvements.

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