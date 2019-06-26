Boeing: Customers seeking an aircraft 'a bit bigger' than current narrowbodies to allow for growth

Boeing Commercial Airplanes executive director market analysis Wendy Sowers, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, said (25-Jun-2019) that when considering long haul narrowbody operations, Boeing's customers are informing it that they want something that is 20% to 40% larger than the narrowbody aircraft they operate today. Airlines are seeking an aircraft that is "a bit bigger to allow for growth" but is still low in trip costs. Boeing's new midsized airplane programme is "addressing the market between the 737 and the 787" and the "trick" with the aircraft will be to "take out the trip costs associated with widebody aircraft and lower the risks on that side".