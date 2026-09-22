22-Sep-2026 1:07 PM
Boeing confirms production updates for 737, 787 and 777-9
Boeing reported (16-Sep-2026) the following business updates:
- CEO Kelly Ortberg stated stabilising 737 MAX production and moving to higher rates on the 737 and 787 programmes is "taking a bit longer than what I had anticipated". Mr Ortberg added: "We're now driving at 47 a month, but we are not stable yet at 47 a month", noting: "That's been our task here to get stable";
- Mr Ortberg said 737 MAX 10 certification is coming "very soon", adding: "We're in close coordination" with the US FAA and adding: "We've completed all the flight testing. Now we're just in the documentation phase";
- Boeing stabilised 787 production at eight aircraft per month and plans to increase to 10 per month in 2027. CFO Jay Malave said the company is preparing for future rate increases. Mr Malave stated: "Our second assembly facility is under construction today", noting: "We expect that to be complete next year so that helps us start thinking about these future rates";
- 777-9 testing continues, with the aircraft type remaining on track for first delivery in 2027. [more - original PR]