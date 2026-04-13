13-Apr-2026 4:58 PM
Boeing confirms plans to open new 737 MAX production line in summer 2026
Boeing confirmed (07-Apr-2026) plans to open a new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington in summer 2026. The new North Line will be capable of building all 737 MAX models and will initially focus on producing the MAX 8, MAX 9 and MAX 10. The production line will add capacity for production rates of more than 47 aircraft per month. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Boeing president and CEO Kelly Ortberg said it was "very close" to reaching 38 737 MAXs per month, with a US FAA milestone review needed before lifting output to 42, and with a pathway to 47 in 1H2026 and 52 in 4Q2026 if progress held1. Boeing SVP quality Doug Ackerman said it aimed to stabilise at 38 per month before resuming work to add a fourth line2.