Boeing completes acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems
Boeing completed (08-Dec-2025) its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems. The acquisition covers all of Spirit's Boeing related commercial operations, including fuselages for the 737 programme, major structures for the 767, 777 and 787, and commercially procured fuselages for the P-8 and KC-46. As Boeing's largest supplier of spare parts, Spirit expands Boeing's global MRO services footprint and adds to Boeing's rotable, lease and exchange portfolio. Spirit's commercial and aftermarket operations in Wichita, Dallas and Tulsa, and its Aerospace Innovation Centre in Prestwick, Scotland, will begin to integrate into Boeing. Boeing also acquired portions of Spirit's operations in Belfast, which will operate as an independent subsidiary branded as Short Brothers, a Boeing Company. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Regulatory approval for Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems was conditional on Boeing divesting all Spirit businesses supplying aerostructures to Airbus, as well as Spirit's Subang, Malaysia facility, which was sold to Composites Technology Research Malaysia. These measures addressed antitrust concerns and ensured continued supply to Airbus programmes. The acquisition was expected to close by the end of 2025, following these divestitures1 2 3 4.