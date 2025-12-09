Boeing completes acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems

Regulatory approval for Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems was conditional on Boeing divesting all Spirit businesses supplying aerostructures to Airbus, as well as Spirit's Subang, Malaysia facility, which was sold to Composites Technology Research Malaysia. These measures addressed antitrust concerns and ensured continued supply to Airbus programmes. The acquisition was expected to close by the end of 2025, following these divestitures1 2 3 4.