Boeing CFO forecasts USD2bn free cash flow for 2026

Boeing CFO Jay Malave stated (27-Oct-2026) "Going forward, we expect longer intervals between rate steps the higher we go, which is more in line with our historical demonstrated performance". Mr Malave said: "Our team has detailed plans for what is required to get to higher rates, and we continue to make investments to create more capacity and resiliency in our production system that will enable stronger performance at higher levels with a consistent focus on safety and quality". He noted Boeing Commercial Airplanes deliveries are expected to increase "10%-plus" in 2027. He said free cash flow (FCF) for 2026 is projected to be USD2 billion, the first positive full-year figure since 2023. FCF will grow to USD3 billion in 2027, USD6 billion in 2028, and reach USD10 billion in 2029. [more - Aviation Week]