28-Oct-2026 11:42 AM
Boeing books 300 commercial aircraft orders in 3Q2026
Boeing reported (27-Oct-2026) the following operational highlights for 3Q2026:
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenue of USD10.7 billion and operating margin of 6.5% primarily reflects less favourable delivery mix, higher projected costs associated with future production rate adjustments and higher estimated supply chain costs. 3Q2025 operating margins were impacted by a charge on the 777X programme;
- The 737 programme continues to progress toward stabilised production of 47 aircraft per month. During the quarter, the 737 MAX 7 received amended type certification from the US FAA, and the 737 MAX 10 received certification in Oct-2026;
- The 787 programme remains stable at a production rate of eight per month;
- The 777X programme continued to progress on 777-9 certification flight testing and remains on track for first delivery in 2027;
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes booked 300 net orders, including orders from Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa. Commercial Airplanes delivered 161 aircraft and backlog included over 6300 aircraft valued at a record USD612 billion. [more - original PR]