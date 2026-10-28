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    28-Oct-2026 11:42 AM

    Boeing books 300 commercial aircraft orders in 3Q2026

    Boeing reported (27-Oct-2026) the following operational highlights for 3Q2026:

    • Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenue of USD10.7 billion and operating margin of 6.5% primarily reflects less favourable delivery mix, higher projected costs associated with future production rate adjustments and higher estimated supply chain costs. 3Q2025 operating margins were impacted by a charge on the 777X programme;
    • The 737 programme continues to progress toward stabilised production of 47 aircraft per month. During the quarter, the 737 MAX 7 received amended type certification from the US FAA, and the 737 MAX 10 received certification in Oct-2026;
    • The 787 programme remains stable at a production rate of eight per month;
    • The 777X programme continued to progress on 777-9 certification flight testing and remains on track for first delivery in 2027;
    • Boeing Commercial Airplanes booked 300 net orders, including orders from Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa. Commercial Airplanes delivered 161 aircraft and backlog included over 6300 aircraft valued at a record USD612 billion. [more - original PR]

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