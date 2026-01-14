Loading
14-Jan-2026 10:42 AM

Boeing and Aviation Capital Group finalise order for 50 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing and Aviation Capital Group (ACG) finalised (13-Jan-2026) an order for 50 737 MAX aircraft. The order comprises 25 737 MAX 8 and 25 737 MAX 10 variants scheduled for delivery in 2032 and 2033. The aircraft increase ACG's 737 MAX orders to 121. [more - original PR - Aviation Capital Group] [more - original PR - Boeing]

Background ✨

Aviation Capital Group previously ordered 35 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, scheduled for delivery by 2031, and managed a portfolio of 364 owned and managed aircraft as of 31-Mar-2024, with a total fleet of 483 including previous orders1. It also delivered its last of three 737 MAX 8s to Neos from its Boeing order book2.

