7-Sep-2026 12:05 PM
Boeing: Africa's commercial aircraft fleet to double by 2045
Boeing reported (03-Sep-2026) the following highlights from its 2026 Commercial Market Outlook for Africa:
- Air passenger traffic: Expected to grow nearly 6% p/a through to 2045, one of the fastest rates globally, driven by Africa's young, increasingly urban population, growing middle class and improving infrastructure. Europe remains the largest international passenger market for flights to and from Africa and is forecast to remain so through to 2045;
- Commercial services and workforce needs:
- USD140 billion market for maintenance, repair, overhaul and modifications and digital solutions. The expansion of Africa's aviation ecosystem will create growing demand for services and skilled personnel;
- Carriers will need 75,000 new aviation professionals, including 22,000 pilots, 25,000 technicians and 28,000 cabin crew, as airlines grow their fleets and expand route networks;
- New deliveries for 2026 to 2045: 1165 aircraft. The region's commercial fleet will more than double from 755 to 1625 aircraft over the next 20 years to support demand;
- Regional aircraft: 40;
- Narrowbodies: 870;
- Widebodies: 240. Demand for widebody aircraft will more than double;
- Freighters: 15. [more - original PR]