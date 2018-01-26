BOC Aviation takes delivery of 250th aircraft from Boeing

BOC Aviation Limited announced (25-Jan-2018) the delivery of its 250th aircraft from Boeing. The aircraft is a 737-800 aircraft delivered to a Chinese airline. BOC Aviation is one of Boeing's major customers globally and was Boeing's largest lessor customer by deliveries in 2017. BOC Aviation's cumulative orders to date for new Boeing aircraft have reached a total of 352 aircraft, comprising 296 aircraft from the 737 family, 42 777s and six 787 aircraft. In addition, BOC Aviation's orderbook features 102 aircraft due for delivery from Boeing before 2021. These include 10 737 MAX 10 aircraft for which BOC Aviation is a launch customer. In total, BOC Aviation took delivery of 74 aircraft in 2017, including three that were acquired by airline customers upon delivery, and has another 53 already scheduled for delivery in 2018 – 18 of which are Boeing aircraft. [more - original PR]