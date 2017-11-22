Blue Swan: HNA partnership with David Neeleman could signal new direction for Aigle Azur

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, via a Blue Swan Daily article, stated (21-Nov-2017) HNA Group's lack of rights along the Siberian Corridor may have blocked initial ambitions to use its shareholding in Aigle Azur to boost long haul services in and out of China. However, a new partnership with Azul founder and chairman, JetBlue Airways founder and TAP Portugal major shareholder David Neeleman may suggest a revised future direction for the carrier. As previously reported by CAPA, Mr Neeleman acquired a 32% minority stake in Aigle Azur. HNA Group and Mr Neeleman's interests in Azul Airlines and TAP Air Portugal deliver clear opportunities in the east-west axis between Europe and Latin America. The investment in Aigle Azur could see this grow to include France and not just Portugal and perhaps lengthen the cooperation along a north-south axis from Europe into Africa. [more - Blue Swan Daily analysis]
22-Nov-2017 1:34 PM