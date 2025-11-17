Blue Islands suspends trading
Blue Islands, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (15-Nov-2025) it suspended trading, effective 14-Nov-2025. All future flights operated by Blue Islands have been cancelled. The carrier stated: "After 26 years of serving the Channel Islands, we deeply regret that Blue Islands has this evening suspended its operations". The carrier added: "After very constructive dialogue with Government of Jersey in recent months - including what we understood to have been ongoing assessments of the future options - we were informed that they are unable to provide further support". [more - Aviation Week] [more - original PR - Government of Jersey] [more - original PR - UK Civil Aviation Authority]
Background ✨
Blue Islands had recently terminated its codeshare agreement with Loganair after Loganair announced plans to compete on the Southampton-Jersey route, which Blue Islands also operated1. Earlier in 2025, the airline removed 28 frequencies from its summer schedule due to delayed aircraft deliveries and engine maintenance issues, impacting services from Jersey and Guernsey2.