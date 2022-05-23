Blade Air Mobility to acquire three air mobility companies in Europe

Blade Air Mobility announced (19-May-2022) plans to acquire the charter and scheduled air mobility businesses of Monacair, Héli Sécurité and a third European helicopter operator for EUR48 million. The transaction is expected to close by summer 2022. The three companies generated an aggregate EUR30 million in revenues while serving approximately 125,000 travellers in 2019. Blade will become the exclusive customer of the air carriers, which will continue to own and operate their fleets for Blade's scheduled and charter services in southern France, Monaco, Switzerland and Italy while working towards the transition to electric vertical aircraft. The transaction enables Blade to create branded passenger terminals at more than 10 airports, heliports and vertiports that already exist or are under development in Europe. Blade stated the acquisitions will create the "largest helicopter passenger service in Europe". [more - original PR]