21-Feb-2022 2:07 PM

Binter signs SAF development deal with Cepsa

Binter Canarias signed (18-Feb-2022) an agreement with Cepsa to develop and research sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) made from cooking oils, animal waste, or biodegradable waste from different industries. The companies will also explore the application of alternative energies such as renewable hydrogen and electricity for the carrier's ground fleet and operations. Binter president Rodolfo Nunez labelled the alliance an "important step" towards the goal of providing air transport in the most sustainable manner, adding that SAFs will be incorporated into Binter's operations shortly. [more - original PR - Spanish]

