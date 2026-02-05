5-Feb-2026 4:02 PM
Binter Canarias prohibits use of power banks on board
Binter Canarias, via its official Facebook account, announced (04-Feb-2026) changes to its carry-on lithium battery rules, effective immediately. The carrier prohibits the use and charging of spare lithium batteries on board, including power banks.
Background ✨
Several airlines, including Austrian Airlines, Fiji Airways, Qantas Group, Virgin Australia, and Malaysia Airlines, updated their lithium battery and power bank policies recently, prohibiting use and charging onboard, restricting stowage to certain areas, and limiting the number of power banks allowed per passenger. These changes followed increased concerns over inflight fire risks and regulatory updates from authorities such as ICAO and EASA1 2 3 4 5 6.