24-Sep-2026 12:40 PM
Biman Bangladesh Airlines orders 11 additional Boeing aircraft
Biman Bangladesh Airlines placed (23-Sep-2026) an order with Boeing for five 787-10s and six 737 MAX 8s. This follows Biman's Apr-2026 order for eight 787-10s, two 787-9s and four 737 MAX 8s, which was the airline's largest ever aircraft order. Biman Bangladesh Airlines chairman Rumee A Hossain commented: "Today's supplemental agreement is an important step in Biman's ongoing fleet renewal and network expansion", adding: "This order responds to specific requirements in our fleet plan". [more - original PR]