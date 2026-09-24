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    24-Sep-2026 12:40 PM

    Biman Bangladesh Airlines orders 11 additional Boeing aircraft

    Biman Bangladesh Airlines placed (23-Sep-2026) an order with Boeing for five 787-10s and six 737 MAX 8s. This follows Biman's Apr-2026 order for eight 787-10s, two 787-9s and four 737 MAX 8s, which was the airline's largest ever aircraft order. Biman Bangladesh Airlines chairman Rumee A Hossain commented: "Today's supplemental agreement is an important step in Biman's ongoing fleet renewal and network expansion", adding: "This order responds to specific requirements in our fleet plan". [more - original PR]

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