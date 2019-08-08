BIAL achieves financial closure for USD2bn Bangalore Airport expansion project

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) achieved (06-Aug-2019) financial closure for its INR133.5 billion (USD1.9 billion) infrastructure expansion project for Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport, including the development of terminal 2. BIAL stated it raised INR102.1 billion (USD1.4 billion) for the project through a syndicate of banks, including State Bank of India and Axis Bank. The loan will be repaid over a 10 year term and the infrastructure expansion project will be funded with a debt to equity ratio of 80:20. [more - original PR]