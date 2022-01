BGI Investments announced (30-Dec-2021) it exercised a call option to acquire the remaining 49% of the issued capital of Israir Airlines. As a result, BGI now holds 100% of the issued and paid up capital of Israir. BGI is expected to change its name to Israir and commence a funding initiative with the aim to raise ILS80 million (USD25.71 million) (Globes, 02-Jan-2022). [more - original PR - Hebrew]