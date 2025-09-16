BermudAir's 'most important relationships' are with hotel sector: CEO

BermudAir CEO Adam Scott, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) the carrier's "most important relationships have probably been with the hotel association and with the hotels" when it comes to destination development. Mr Scott noted that the airline's Bermudian partners "have never had the opportunity to work with an airline that was actually focused" on the Bermudan market itself. BermudAir commenced services in Sep-2023 and operates from Bermuda to 11 destinations across North America.