Loading
16-Sep-2025 12:34 PM

BermudAir's 'most important relationships' are with hotel sector: CEO

BermudAir CEO Adam Scott, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) the carrier's "most important relationships have probably been with the hotel association and with the hotels" when it comes to destination development. Mr Scott noted that the airline's Bermudian partners "have never had the opportunity to work with an airline that was actually focused" on the Bermudan market itself. BermudAir commenced services in Sep-2023 and operates from Bermuda to 11 destinations across North America.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More