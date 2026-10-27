BermudAir launches service from Belize and Turks and Caicos Islands to Fort Lauderdale
BermudAir announced (26-Oct-2026) the launch of three times weekly service from Belize and from Turks and Caicos Islands to Fort Lauderdale, operating until 03-May-2027. The carrier also plans to launch weekly service from Bermuda to Fort Lauderdale and twice weekly service from South Caicos to New York Newark Liberty International Airport from 20-Dec-2026. BermudAir is also scheduled to launch new services from Belize to Boston, Raleigh Durham, Orlando and Tampa, and from Turks and Caicos Islands to New York Newark, Boston, Baltimore, Raleigh Durham and Tampa in Dec-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
BermudAir previously scheduled twice weekly South Caicos-New York Newark service from 20-Dec-2026 to 25-Apr-2027, with OAG showing it as the only scheduled operator on the route.1 BermudAir also planned a wider late 2026/early 2027 seasonal network, including Providenciales-Fort Lauderdale three times weekly from 26-Oct-2026 and Bermuda-Fort Lauderdale weekly from 20-Dec-2026, plus multiple Boston and Baltimore/Washington links.2