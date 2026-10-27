BermudAir launches service from Belize and Turks and Caicos Islands to Fort Lauderdale

BermudAir previously scheduled twice weekly South Caicos-New York Newark service from 20-Dec-2026 to 25-Apr-2027, with OAG showing it as the only scheduled operator on the route.1 BermudAir also planned a wider late 2026/early 2027 seasonal network, including Providenciales-Fort Lauderdale three times weekly from 26-Oct-2026 and Bermuda-Fort Lauderdale weekly from 20-Dec-2026, plus multiple Boston and Baltimore/Washington links.2