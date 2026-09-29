BermudAir CEO: The product we've developed is 'very well received'

BermudAir CEO Adam Scott, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) Bermuda is a "unique market", noting: "40% of the traffic is outbound, but it has a really nice split between high-end leisure and business travellers". Mr Scott continued: "To get to Anguilla now, we offer a service that takes literally less than half the time of our competitor", adding: "I think our markets are very premium markets, and the product that we have, the product that we've developed, is very well received". He stated the carrier's passengers are "looking for premium service" and are "ready and willing to pay a little extra for more of a premium experience". Mr Scott noted the carrier is looking for "right-sized aircraft" for the markets it serves to be able to "provide the right frequencies", adding: "I'm very confident about where the future is going to take us". [more - CAPA TV]