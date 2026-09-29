BermudAir CCO: 'AI is only as good as the context that you give it'

BermudAir chief commercial officer (CCO) John Pepper, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "AI is only as good as the context that you give it. And so you've got to have a data portfolio that backs that up". Mr Pepper continued: "The learning curve and the speed at which these models are pacing and producing and being able to execute content is incredible". He stated: "It's not necessarily in the AI companies' best interest, at least with current compute, to go to every individual airline's website to do that transaction", noting: "From an inference standpoint and from a cost standpoint, it's better for them to go to Skyscanner or Google Flights or another aggregator to do that transaction because you can do one search and get those results back and process that in an easier fashion". Mr Pepper added: "And so that has the potential to undo a lot of what's been done over the last 20 years". [more - CAPA TV]