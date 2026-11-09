beOnd partners with Air Cairo for premium travel to Egypt and African subcontinent
beOnd and Air Cairo signed (05-Nov-2026) an MoU on 22-Oct-2026 to bring beOnd's premium travel to Egypt and the African continent. Air Cairo will operate beOnd branded services in summer 2027, using Airbus aircraft fitted with beOnd lie flat seats. Services will connect Egypt with Europe and the Gulf. The aircraft will also be available for premium charter, for luxury brands, private groups and tour partners. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Cairo continued building out its Europe and Gulf network, including planned Luxor-Cologne (weekly from 17-Oct-2026) and Cairo-Taif (four times weekly from 19-Nov-2026) A320 services.1 2 Air Cairo also expanded fleet capacity, taking delivery of two leased A320neos in Aug-2026, and it extended its sales distribution partnership with SunExpress to the end of Mar-2029, covering services operated by 12 aircraft in summer 2027.3 4 beOnd pursued wider international growth, appointing AVIAREPS to represent it across Europe and Minar Group as its first commercial presence in Asia (India), and it scheduled a three times weekly Male-Dubai World Central-Paris CDG service from Dec-2026.5 6 7