beOnd partners with Air Cairo for premium travel to Egypt and African subcontinent

Air Cairo continued building out its Europe and Gulf network, including planned Luxor-Cologne (weekly from 17-Oct-2026) and Cairo-Taif (four times weekly from 19-Nov-2026) A320 services.1 2 Air Cairo also expanded fleet capacity, taking delivery of two leased A320neos in Aug-2026, and it extended its sales distribution partnership with SunExpress to the end of Mar-2029, covering services operated by 12 aircraft in summer 2027.3 4 beOnd pursued wider international growth, appointing AVIAREPS to represent it across Europe and Minar Group as its first commercial presence in Asia (India), and it scheduled a three times weekly Male-Dubai World Central-Paris CDG service from Dec-2026.5 6 7