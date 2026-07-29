Belli founder: 'Air cargo is extremely time sensitive'
Belli founder Jeff Pan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) "There's a lot of complexity with cargo", noting: "Cargo is the only mode of logistics in which there's a time constraint". He added: "Air cargo is extremely time sensitive".
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