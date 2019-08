Beijing Capital International Airport operating profit down 13% in 1H2019

Beijing Capital International Airport reported (29-Aug-2019) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2019:

Revenue: CNY5380 million (USD793.1 million), +1.1% year-on-year; Aeronautical: CNY2034 million (USD299.8 million), -23.0%; Non-aeronautical: CNY3346 million (USD493.2 million), +24.8%; Concessions: CNY2597 million (USD153.3 million), +34.1%; Rentals: CNY657.4 million (USD96.9 million), +1.0%; car parking fees: CNY80.9 million (USD11.9 million), -7.9%;

Operation expense: CNY3564 million (USD525.3 million), +9.6%;

Operating profit: CNY1802 million (USD265.6 million), -13.3%;

Net profit: CNY1290 million (USD190.2 million), -13.2%;

Total assets: CNY34,781 million (USD5127 million); Cash and cash equivalents: CNY2249 million (USD331.5 million);

Total liabilities: CNY10,703 million (USD1578 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.1474