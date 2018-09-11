Become a CAPA Member
11-Sep-2018 11:23 AM

Beijing Airlines applying for commercial air transport licence

CAAC announced (10-Sep-2018) CAAC North China Regional Administration awarded preliminary approval to Beijing Airlines' application for public air transport business licence after completing preparatory work recently. Details are as follows: 

  • Capital: CNY1000 million (USD158.6 million), with investment from Air China (51%), Beijing Enterprises Group Co Ltd (18%), Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co Ltd (18%) and Zhongda Ruiyin Investment Co Ltd (13%);
  • Airport base: Beijing Capital Airport;
  • Business scope: Domestic passenger and cargo air transportation;
  • Approved to purchase three Boeing 737 series aircraft from Air China;
  • Signed airport ground handling agreement with Beijing Capital Airport;
  • Aircraft exterior painting has ben approved;
  • Approved to use 11342 high frequency and 132 VHF communication frequency at Beijing Capital;
  • Will use Air China's CA IATA code, BJN ICAO code;
  • People's Insurance Company of China has been appointed as insurance provide for third party liability insurance;
  • Staff: Air China has agreed to transfer 37 pilots, 13 engineers, 81 cabin crew and 10 safety staff to the airline;
  • Legal representative: Chairman Liu Tiexiang. [more - original PR - Chinese]

