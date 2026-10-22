BDL: Germany's aviation tax cuts show limited impact on winter capacity

German Aviation Association (BDL) stated (21-Oct-2026) government imposed aviation costs rose by EUR1.1 billion to EUR4.3 billion in 2025. Germany's Government has started reversing some increases, reducing the short haul aviation tax by EUR2.50 to EUR13.03 per passenger from 01-Jul-2026, alongside reductions in medium and long haul rates and efforts to lower security and air traffic control costs. However, the winter 2026/27 schedule shows limited capacity response, with domestic seats expected to fall 8.8% year-on-year to 6.43 million, while international capacity will remain flat at 41.52 million. [more - Aviation Week]