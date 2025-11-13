BDF: Recovery rate of Germany's aviation sector expected to stall at 89% in 1H2026

Federal Association of German Airlines (BDF) expressed (10-Nov-2025) concerns that the recovery rate of Germany's aviation sector will remain below 90% in 2025, compared to 2019, and is not expected to change in 1H2026. BDF stated: "The recovery rate in seating capacity will remain at 89% in 1H2026, while the recovery in the rest of Europe will increase further from 108% to 112%. This will also widen the growth gap between Europe and Germany, reaching a new high of 23 percentage points". [more - original PR]