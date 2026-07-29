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    29-Jul-2026 9:25 AM

    BARA: Transitioning to digital arrival card has a 'huge amount of benefits'

    Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director (ED) Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) moving to a digital arrival card (DAC) "has a huge amount of benefits". Mr Pearse said transitioning to a DAC would be better for risk profiling and security measures. He added: "Airport procedures can take a step towards being more efficient which means more efficient use of airport infrastructure and to support long term passenger growth that is essential".

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