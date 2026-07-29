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    29-Jul-2026 2:56 PM

    BARA executive director: 'WSI will be successful'

    Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on the upcoming launch of Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI), stating the next five years will be "quite challenging", noting it is "probably going to be slow build". Mr Pearse added: "There's no question, WSI will be successful".

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