29-Jul-2026 2:56 PM
BARA executive director: 'WSI will be successful'
Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on the upcoming launch of Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI), stating the next five years will be "quite challenging", noting it is "probably going to be slow build". Mr Pearse added: "There's no question, WSI will be successful".