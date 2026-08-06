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    6-Aug-2026 4:20 PM

    BARA executive director: 'Price continues to be the main driver'

    Board of Airline Representatives Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "Price continues to be the main driver, driving discretionary air travel". Mr Pearse continued: "There's a wave of above inflation costs chipping away into what drives the cost of air fares", adding: "At the end of the day, the passengers have got to pay". [more - CAPA TV]

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