BARA executive director: 'Price continues to be the main driver'

Board of Airline Representatives Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "Price continues to be the main driver, driving discretionary air travel". Mr Pearse continued: "There's a wave of above inflation costs chipping away into what drives the cost of air fares", adding: "At the end of the day, the passengers have got to pay". [more - CAPA TV]