BARA executive director expecting 'incremental gains' in slot management at Sydney Airport
Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) he expects "incremental gains" in slot management at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. Mr Pearse also said that any potential divergence from world slot guidelines would be "quite concerning for international carriers" and a different set of rules in Sydney would have "potential unintended consequences".
Background ✨
The Australian Government passed reforms to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport's slot management system on 28-Nov-2024, aiming to enhance transparency, efficiency and access for new entrants, and to address slot misuse with enforceable civil penalties. Additional reforms included the appointment of Airport Coordination Limited Asia Pacific as the new slot manager from Apr-2025, with further consultation on the slot management framework planned for later in 20251 2.