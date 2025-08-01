BARA executive director expecting 'incremental gains' in slot management at Sydney Airport

Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) he expects "incremental gains" in slot management at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. Mr Pearse also said that any potential divergence from world slot guidelines would be "quite concerning for international carriers" and a different set of rules in Sydney would have "potential unintended consequences".