BARA executive director calls for 'backstop' system to resolve disputes with airports
Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) the major Australian airports are "private monopoly assets" operating under a "very light handed regime". Mr Pearse warned that increasing airport charges risks elevating prices to a point that could suppress the market. He called for a "backstop" system with an external party to deliver an "objective solution" in the event of disputes.
Background ✨
Industry stakeholders, including Airlines for Australia and New Zealand and Qantas, have repeatedly criticised the "light handed" regulatory approach for failing to constrain excessive airport charges and alleged that airport operators have exploited their monopoly positions to earn super-normal profits, often without corresponding improvements in service quality or infrastructure investment. There have been calls for stronger regulation and independent dispute resolution to protect both airline and consumer interests1 2 3 4 5.