BARA executive director: 'Australia itself wont run out of fuel'

Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on fuel supply challenges as a result of the Middle East conflict, stating: "Australia has been in a privileged position as a wealthy country to diversify its fuel supply". Mr Pearse noted: "Australia itself wont run out of fuel", noting there could be continued global tension in terms of supply "if the situation in the Middle East continues".