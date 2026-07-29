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    29-Jul-2026 9:13 AM

    BARA executive director: 'Australia is an expensive destination'

    Board of Airline Representatives Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "Australia is an expensive destination", adding it is an "attractive" and "challenging market". Mr Pearse noted the Middle East conflict has "put a lot of volatility and sensitivity into the market", but added Australia is "well positioned" as a destination and in terms of the global market.

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