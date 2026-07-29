BARA ED: 'We don’t think the PMC is an efficient means to raise revenue and charges'
Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director (ED) Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on the Australian Government's decision to increase the Passenger Movement Charge (PMC) under the Federal Budget 2026/27, stating: "We don't think the PMC is an efficient means to raise revenue and charges". Mr Pearse continued: "Half the cabin on every service into Australia is visitation and spend of those visitors outweighs the PMC being charged, if you mute demand by having a higher PMC you're shooting yourself in the foot". He said: "For some LCCs into Australia, the PMC on its own is greater than the fare. Which is a crazy situation if you're trying to stimulate demand".