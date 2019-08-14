14-Aug-2019 10:37 AM
Bangkok Airways reports USD447m revenue for 1H2019, airport and airline business decline
Bangkok Airways reported (13-Aug-2019) the following financial highlights from 1H2019.
- Total revenue: THB13.8 billion (USD447 million), 1.4% year-on-year decrease mainly due to airline business decline of 4.0% and airport business decline of 9.4%, with a 0.2% passenger decrease during the period;
- Average fares dropped by 3.5%, especially on international routes;
- Revenue from airport related services and other related business and unallocated revenue increased 5.8% and 12.2% respectively. The figures are derived from airport related services and other related business, which contributed from rising number of services landing at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, together with new airline customers engaged during the period;
- Total expenses: 6.1% increase, mainly from higher average market fuel price and additional cost related to employee benefits. [more - original PR]