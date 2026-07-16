Bangkok Airways reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 10,000kg of CO2 equivalent

Bangkok Airways adopted SAF on commercial flights, using a one% blend with Jet A-1 that it said cut CO2 by an average of about 128kg per flight.1 It previously launched its ‘Low Carbon Skies’ campaign with PTT Oil and Retail Business, including SAF pilot flights on Samui-Bangkok that Bangkok Airways president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said reduced CO2 by around 1346kg per flight.2