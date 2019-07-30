Bamboo Airways commences construction of USD30m aviation training academy

Bamboo Airways commenced (29-Jul-2019) construction of a USD30 million aviation training academy in Binh Dinh on 28-Jul-2019. The 10 hectare centre will train around 3500 students p/a and is expected to be operational in 1Q2022. As previously reported by CAPA, Bamboo Airways human resources director Ho Thi Thu Trang stated the academy will "increase the localisation rate of industry personnel, reducing dependence on foreign partners". [more - original PR - Vietnamese]