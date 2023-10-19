Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Oct-2023 4:27 PM

Bahrain International Airport to host Routes World 2024

Bahrain International Airport announced (17-Oct-2023) it will host Routes World 2024, expected to attract over 3000 aviation professionals from around the world. Gulf Air Group chairman HE Zayed R Alzayani stated: "The conference will support the objectives of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030… and will showcase Bahrain's resilient infrastructure, contributing to the highest standards and efficiency in aviation services". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More