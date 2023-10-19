Bahrain International Airport to host Routes World 2024

Bahrain International Airport announced (17-Oct-2023) it will host Routes World 2024, expected to attract over 3000 aviation professionals from around the world. Gulf Air Group chairman HE Zayed R Alzayani stated: "The conference will support the objectives of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030… and will showcase Bahrain's resilient infrastructure, contributing to the highest standards and efficiency in aviation services". [more - original PR]