Azul reports USD65m operating profit in 1Q2017

Azul reported (15-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total operating revenue: BRL1874 million (USD595.8 million), +12.3% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: BRL1669 million (USD530.5 million), +0.4%; Fuel: BRL465.7 million (USD148.1 million), +15.7%; Labour: BRL290.0 million (USD92.2 million), +6.4%;

Operating profit: BRL205.2 million (USD65.2 million), compared to a profit of profit of BRL7 (USD1.8 million) in p-c-p;

Net profit: BRL55.3 million (USD17.6 million), compared to a loss of BRL66.9 million (USD17.2 million) in p-c-p;

Passengers: 5.6 million, +7.1%;

Passenger load factor: 81.4%, +3.3ppts;

Yield: BRL 30.80 cents (USD 9.8 cents), +1.2%;

Revenue per ASK: BRL 29.35 cents (USD 9.3 cents), +9.4%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 25.07 cents (USD 8.0 cents), +5.5%;

Cost per ASK: BRL 26.14 cents (USD 8.3 cents), -2.2%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 18.84 cents (USD 6.0 cents), -6.9%;

Average stage length: 881km, -0.6%;

Total assets: BRL8070 million (USD2566 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: BRL435 million (USD138.3 million);

Total liabilities: BRL7010 million (USD2229 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL = USD0.317939 for 1Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL = USD0.256557 for 1Q2016