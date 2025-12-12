Loading
Azul director of network and strategic planning: AI plays a role but 'we are still in control'

Azul director of network and strategic planning and revenue management André Américo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the role of humans amid the company's AI and digital transformation, stating: "AI helped us most in enabling our analysts to avoid spend thousands of hours doing work that doesn't add a thing to our revenues". Mr Américo added: "They had more time to strategise and to think - and in the end the final decision always comes from a specialist. The planning team gets the recommendations and they have the final word. We have added intelligence to the process, but the final judgement is still ours, we're still in control".

