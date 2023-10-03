Azul completes restructuring of obligations with lessors and OEMs

Azul completed (01-Oct-2023) the restructuring of its obligations with lessors and OEMs, including:

Permanent elimination of lease payment obligations deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic;

Permanent reduction in lease payments from original contractual lease rates to agreed upon market rates;

Deferral of certain payments to lessors and OEMs, as well as certain obligations under supplier agreements;

Other concessions including improved end of lease compensation obligations and aircraft return conditions, elimination of future maintenance reserves payments and negotiated early termination of certain aircraft leases.

As part of the agreements, Azul issued USD370.5 million of 7.5% senior unsecured notes due in 2030, in satisfaction of a dollar for dollar basis of certain payment and other obligations owed to lessors and OEMs. Azul will also issue an aggregate of up to USD570 million in preferred shares valued at BRL36 (USD7.11) per share. The restructuring decreases Azul's lease liabilities by reducing ongoing lease payments by over BRL1 billion (USD197.5 million) p/a. [more - original PR]