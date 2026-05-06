Azorra SVP marketing: 'Everybody who flies the A220 loves that aircraft'

Azorra Aviation SVP marketing Cathal Kyle, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "Everybody who flies the [A220] largely loves that aircraft", noting: "However, we can't ignore the fact that there has been challenges and some of the airlines looking backwards have really suffered". Mr Kyle added: "I can say that has been evolving and there are solutions that are actually being embodied on the aircraft as we speak and then there's a plan going forward". He stated: "We have seen significant improvement in turnaround times and in the availability of engines".